Sony Playstation : les promotions Days of Play commencent le 25 mai

Pour la 3e année consécutive, Sony Interactive Entertainment lance les Days of Play, une vague de promotions pour saluer tous les passionnés de la communauté PlayStation du monde entier. Ces promotions commencent le lundi 25 mai et durent jusqu’au lundi 8 juin inclus, elles portent sur une sélection de jeux PlayStation 4, le PlayStation VR, le PlayStation Plus et le PlayStation Now.
Pendant les Days of Play :
– Le Starter Pack PlayStation VR et le Mega Pack PlayStation VR sont à -100€
– Les abonnements de 12 Mois au PS Now et PS Plus sont à -30%
– L’abonnement de 3 Mois au PS Now est à -20%
– Jusqu’à -50€ sur une sélection de Jeux PS4 et PS VR, dont Days Gone, Death Stranding, Dreams et Nioh 2
– Les jeux PlayStation HITS sont à 14,99€ (PVMC)
La liste complète des promotions avec les prix de vente maximum conseillés (PVMC) :
|PlayStation VR
|PVMC
|PVMC
|Remise
|Standard
|Promo
|Promo
|PS VR Starter Pack
|299,99 €
|199,99 €
|100,00 €
|PS VR Mega Pack
|329,99 €
|229,99 €
|100,00 €
|PS Plus & PS Now
|PVMC
|PVMC
|Remise
|Dans les enseignes relayant des promotions
|Standard
|Promo
|Promo
|PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|18,00 €
|PS Plus 12 Mois ESD
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|18,00 €
|PS Now 3 Mois
|24,99 €
|19,99 €
|5,00 €
|PS Now 12 Mois
|59,99 €
|41,99 €
|18,00 €
|Jeux PlayStation 4
|PVMC
|PVMC
|Remise
|Standard
|Promo
|Promo
|Nioh 2
|69,99 €
|49,99 €
|20,00 €
|Nioh 2 Special Edition
|89,99 €
|69,99 €
|20,00 €
|Dreams
|39,99 €
|29,99 €
|10,00 €
|Death Stranding
|69,99 €
|29,99 €
|40,00 €
|Death Stranding Special Edition
|79,99 €
|39,99 €
|40,00 €
|Death Stranding Collector Edition
|199,99 €
|159,99 €
|40,00 €
|Days Gone
|69,99 €
|19,99 €
|50,00 €
|MediEvil
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|Concrete Genie
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|GT Sport Spec 2
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|Detroit : Become Human
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Shadow of the Colossus
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|The Last Guardian
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Knack 2
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|WipEout Omega Collection
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|The Order : 1886
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Quantic Dream Collection (Heavy Rain + Detroit)
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Bloodborne GOTY
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|15,00 €
|No Man’s Sky
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|15,00 €
|Helldivers
|29,99 €
|14,99 €
|15,00 €
|Qui es-tu ?
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Knowledge is Power
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Hidden Agenda
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Frantics
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Knowledge is Power Decades (Music)
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Jeux PlayStation HITS
|PVMC
|PVMC
|Remise
|Standard
|Promo
|Promo
|God of War HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Gran Turismo Sport HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Uncharted : The Lost Legacy HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Horizon Zero Dawn HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Uncharted 4 HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Killzone Shadow Fall HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|InFamous Second Son HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|The Last of Us Remastered HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Driveclub (Not VR) HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Bloodborne HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Until Dawn HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Ratchet and Clank HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Little Big Planet 3 HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|God of War Remastered HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Nioh HITS
|19,99 €
|14,99 €
|5,00 €
|Jeux PlayStation VR
|PVMC
|PVMC
|Remise
|Standard
|Promo
|Promo
|Arizona Sunshine
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|Astro Bot
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Bravo Team
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|Blood & Truth
|39,99 €
|19,99 €
|20,00 €
|Everybody’s Golf
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €
|Farpoint
|19,99 €
|9,99 €
|10,00 €
|Firewall: Zero Hour
|29,99 €
|19,99 €
|10,00 €