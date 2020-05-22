Sony Playstation : les promotions Days of Play commencent le 25 mai

Pour la 3e année consécutive, Sony Interactive Entertainment lance les Days of Play, une vague de promotions pour saluer tous les passionnés de la communauté PlayStation du monde entier. Ces promotions commencent le lundi 25 mai et durent jusqu’au lundi 8 juin inclus, elles portent sur une sélection de jeux PlayStation 4, le PlayStation VR, le PlayStation Plus et le PlayStation Now.

 

Pendant les Days of Play :

– Le Starter Pack PlayStation VR et le Mega Pack PlayStation VR sont à -100€

– Les abonnements de 12 Mois au PS Now et PS Plus sont à -30%

– L’abonnement de 3 Mois au PS Now est à -20%

– Jusqu’à -50€ sur une sélection de Jeux PS4 et PS VR, dont Days Gone, Death Stranding, Dreams et Nioh 2

– Les jeux PlayStation HITS sont à 14,99€ (PVMC)

La liste complète des promotions avec les prix de vente maximum conseillés (PVMC) :

 

PlayStation VR PVMC PVMC Remise
Standard Promo Promo
PS VR Starter Pack 299,99 € 199,99 € 100,00 €
PS VR Mega Pack 329,99 € 229,99 € 100,00 €
PS Plus & PS Now PVMC PVMC Remise
Dans les enseignes relayant des promotions Standard Promo Promo
PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 €
PS Plus 12 Mois ESD 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 €
PS Now 3 Mois 24,99 € 19,99 € 5,00 €
PS Now 12 Mois 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 €

 

Jeux PlayStation 4 PVMC PVMC Remise
Standard Promo Promo
Nioh 2 69,99 € 49,99 € 20,00 €
Nioh 2 Special Edition 89,99 € 69,99 € 20,00 €
Dreams 39,99 € 29,99 € 10,00 €
Death Stranding 69,99 € 29,99 € 40,00 €
Death Stranding Special Edition 79,99 € 39,99 € 40,00 €
Death Stranding Collector Edition 199,99 € 159,99 € 40,00 €
Days Gone 69,99 € 19,99 € 50,00 €
MediEvil 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
Concrete Genie 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
GT Sport Spec 2 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
Detroit : Become Human 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Shadow of the Colossus 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
The Last Guardian 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Knack 2 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
WipEout Omega Collection 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
The Order : 1886 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Quantic Dream Collection (Heavy Rain + Detroit) 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Bloodborne GOTY 29,99 € 14,99 € 15,00 €
No Man’s Sky 29,99 € 14,99 € 15,00 €
Helldivers 29,99 € 14,99 € 15,00 €
Qui es-tu ? 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Knowledge is Power 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Hidden Agenda 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Frantics 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Knowledge is Power Decades (Music) 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Jeux PlayStation HITS PVMC PVMC Remise
Standard Promo Promo
God of War HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Gran Turismo Sport HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Uncharted : The Lost Legacy HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Horizon Zero Dawn HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Horizon Zero Dawn Complete Edition HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Uncharted 4 HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Killzone Shadow Fall HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
InFamous Second Son HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
The Last of Us Remastered HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Driveclub (Not VR) HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Bloodborne HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Until Dawn HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Uncharted : The Nathan Drake Collection HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Ratchet and Clank HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Little Big Planet 3 HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
God of War Remastered HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Nioh HITS 19,99 € 14,99 € 5,00 €
Jeux PlayStation VR PVMC PVMC Remise
Standard Promo Promo
Arizona Sunshine 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
Astro Bot 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Bravo Team 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
Blood & Truth 39,99 € 19,99 € 20,00 €
Everybody’s Golf 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €
Farpoint 19,99 € 9,99 € 10,00 €
Firewall: Zero Hour 29,99 € 19,99 € 10,00 €

