Sony Playstation : les promotions Days of Play commencent le 25 mai

Pour la 3e année consécutive, Sony Interactive Entertainment lance les Days of Play, une vague de promotions pour saluer tous les passionnés de la communauté PlayStation du monde entier. Ces promotions commencent le lundi 25 mai et durent jusqu’au lundi 8 juin inclus, elles portent sur une sélection de jeux PlayStation 4, le PlayStation VR, le PlayStation Plus et le PlayStation Now.

Pendant les Days of Play :

– Le Starter Pack PlayStation VR et le Mega Pack PlayStation VR sont à -100€

– Les abonnements de 12 Mois au PS Now et PS Plus sont à -30%

– L’abonnement de 3 Mois au PS Now est à -20%

– Jusqu’à -50€ sur une sélection de Jeux PS4 et PS VR, dont Days Gone, Death Stranding, Dreams et Nioh 2

– Les jeux PlayStation HITS sont à 14,99€ (PVMC)

La liste complète des promotions avec les prix de vente maximum conseillés (PVMC) :

PlayStation VR PVMC PVMC Remise Standard Promo Promo PS VR Starter Pack 299,99 € 199,99 € 100,00 € PS VR Mega Pack 329,99 € 229,99 € 100,00 € PS Plus & PS Now PVMC PVMC Remise Dans les enseignes relayant des promotions Standard Promo Promo PS Plus 12 Mois Live Card 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 € PS Plus 12 Mois ESD 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 € PS Now 3 Mois 24,99 € 19,99 € 5,00 € PS Now 12 Mois 59,99 € 41,99 € 18,00 €